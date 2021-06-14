Lichfield’s MP is “very disappointed” that the easing of coronavirus restrictions has had to be put back – but he says it would be irresponsible to ignore the impact of the Delta variant.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

The Prime Minister confirmed that the so-called Freedom Day would not take place on 21st June.

Instead, 19th July will be the earliest date when the Government will move to the Step 4 stage of the roadmap out of lockdown.

It comes amid concerns over increasing numbers of the Delta variant.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the news was a blow.

“I am very disappointed that Freedom Day won’t now happen now in June and has been postponed to 19th July. “Many had been looking forward to it and I know businesses and individuals will be unhappy about this decision. “We desperately need to get the economy moving again, but the new Delta variant from India is 60% more contagious and more likely to cause serious disease than the original Covid. “But at least we have not had to go into reverse and stricter rules have not had to be imposed.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said that the country was now in a race to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.