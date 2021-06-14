People are being urged to show “patience” ahead of an expected delay to the further easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appear at a news conference later today (14th June) with reports suggesting that regulations will remain in place beyond 21st June.
Staffordshire County Council said latest Covid-19 figures showed cases on the up in most parts of the county.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said patience will be critical going forward.
“It looks like further reopening and the final part of the government’s roadmap is going to be delayed – which I know is a devastating blow for many of our businesses here in Staffordshire.
“With figures creeping up locally and nationally and the more transmissible Delta variant becoming the dominant strain, I feel showing some patience at this critical time is the prudent course of action.
“It appears from early reports the Delta variant is having a more severe effect on people who have not yet had their vaccinations.
“So, we must be patent and make sure we do all we can to encourage people to get their first and second jabs without delay.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
It is impossible to run a business with such a feckless bunch of buffoons in charge. They allowed the Delta variant into the country completely unchecked and now they’re asking us to be patient when thousands of jobs are at risk. What an utter shambles.
Leave a comment