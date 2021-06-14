People are being urged to show “patience” ahead of an expected delay to the further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appear at a news conference later today (14th June) with reports suggesting that regulations will remain in place beyond 21st June.

Staffordshire County Council said latest Covid-19 figures showed cases on the up in most parts of the county.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said patience will be critical going forward.