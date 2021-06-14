Police are trying to trace a group of people they want to speak to in connection with a report of anti-social behaviour in Lichfield.

The incident happened at 7.15pm yesterday (13th June) at Hob’s Road.

PCSO Alyx Hart said:

“The anti-social behaviour incident related to a group of four male teenagers throwing bricks and being a general nuisance. “No damage has been reported. They left the area towards Lichfield Trent Valley station. “Anyone who has CCTV footage or information is asked to contact us.” PCSO Alyx Hart, Staffordshire Police

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident 702 of 13th June.