Songwriters are being asked to get creative as part of competition in Lichfield.

The L2F Festival will return in October after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now organisers have opened the songwriting contest for anyone with an unpublished, self-penned folk song.

Ten entrants will be invited to perform their song at the Folk Farm Festival Picnic in September, with four successful writers performing their song at L2F, which runs between 22nd and 24th October.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said:

“L2F is proud of the continuing commitment to new writing, and the competition is aimed at identifying and promoting songwriting. “Our judges are concentrating on the quality of the writing not the production values. “So, if you have a song in you and you want to share it with a wider audience this is the opportunity for you.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The competition entry fee is £6 for a maximum of two songs. Numbers should not be more than five minutes long and should be submitted electronically.

For further details, and an entry form visit the Lichfield Arts website.