Police are warning builders to be vigilant after an “increasing number of burglaries” at sites in the Lichfield area.

Officers say criminals have targeted locations at weekends and overnight when building sites are unattended.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Offenders have gained forced entry to the office cabins and have taken keys to the vehicles and the containers on site. These have been accessed and a number of tools have been stolen. “Previously, development sites have been targeted by offenders stealing boilers.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on any building site thefts can contact police on 101.