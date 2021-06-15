Letters sent by soldiers during the American Civil War are going up for auction at a sale in Lichfield.

One of the letters going up for auction in Lichfield

The lots include an “impressive” collection of early USA stamps and covers, including patriotic illustrated covers and fronts from both sides.

They will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 21st June.

Stamps specialist Phil Ives said:

“The covers used by Confederate soldiers were not produced by the US postal authorities,” explained stamps specialist Phil Ives. “They were relatively crude and of course only used for a short period.” Phil Ives

One letter is headed with a patriotic eagle taking off with the Stars and Stripes flag, leaving a shredded Confederate ‘Stars and Bars’ version of the flag in its wake, is dated 17th October 1862.

The author writes:

“Chuck and I and the commanders of the company… the captain is at home he has lost his right arm and [the] lieutenant is at Washington sick and they think he won’t never be back to take command so we are left without a commissioned officer.”

The archive is estimated to go under the hammer for £500.

The items can be viewed on the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.