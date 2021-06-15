A regional business leader has called for the Government to take steps to mitigate the impact of delaying the date for the full easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Government confirmed yesterday (14th June) that the original 21st June date had been scrapped.

It means that Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown will now not take place until at least 19th July.

But the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) said the Government needed to take a number of steps to protect jobs and businesses in the region, including:

Reviewing the planned reduction in the Government contribution to furlough payments from 1st July.

Bring forward the Business Rates Discretionary Relief Fund.

Create a Government-backed insurance scheme for live events.

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of the GBCC, said:

Henrietta Brealey