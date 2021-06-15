The leader of Lichfield District Council says a review will take place to prevent travellers setting up unauthorised camps in local parks.

A group had been parked up on Beacon Park in recent days, before being moved on.

It is the latest visit by travellers to the city, with previous sites being occupied at Saddlers Wood and Stychbrook Park.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

Doug Pullen