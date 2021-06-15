The leader of Lichfield District Council says a review will take place to prevent travellers setting up unauthorised camps in local parks.
A group had been parked up on Beacon Park in recent days, before being moved on.
It is the latest visit by travellers to the city, with previous sites being occupied at Saddlers Wood and Stychbrook Park.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“People will probably know there has been an unauthorised encampment at Beacon Park for the last few days. They have now left.
“We’ll be undertaking a review with the police and internally to see how we can best prevent these things from happening again in the future.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Did not LDC say they would do this previously approx 3/4 years ago when we had “travelling visitors”?. Clearly made no difference to date. What is the total extra cost of clearing up so far this Summer? The words door & bolted seem apt!!
Just wondered if there are authorised sites for Travellers in Lichfield District?
Where are Travellers able to park up locally? What provision does #LDC make?
