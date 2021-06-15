A family-run fashion business in Lichfield has thanked “amazing” customers for their support during the coronavirus crisis.

Charlotte Fortescue

Fortescues, on Dam Street, was among a number of retailers facing challenges as restrictions were put in place during the pandemic.

The boutique store has been trading in the city since 2014, but manager and co-owner Charlotte Fortescue said the support of customers had helped them to weather the coronavirus storm.

“As we’re all about a personal service, offering styling appointments and alterations in-house, we haven’t moved to online sales even while we had to close. “This has meant our customers have had to be very patient with us over the past year. “However, we are lucky to have amazing, loyal customers who we have kept in contact with via Facebook during lockdowns and it’s great to be back.” Charlotte Fortescue

The business received support from Lichfield District Council via the information officer funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet mmber for economic development at the council, said:

“I’m really pleased to hear Fortescues’ experience and their positive outlook. “Despite so much interruption to trade, they are still offering a fantastic service and have bounced back since reopening. “It impresses me how resilient, creative and hardworking our small business owners are and we’re glad we’ve been able to get funding out to them and support them through initiatives, such as the #LoveLocal campaign and Covid-secure resources and advice. “We’re working on more ways to support businesses and boost visitor numbers into the city and across the district and are looking forward to sharing our plans soon.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

More details on the support available for businesses to bounce back from the pandemic are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/lovelocal.