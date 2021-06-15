People aged over 23 in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to book their Covid-19 vaccinations.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The Government has now lowered the age for people to take up their jabs.

It comes after confirmation that the final stage of the roadmap out of restrictions would be pushed back until 19th July at the earliest in a bid to get more adults vaccinated.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:

“We must bounce back from the disappointment of the four-week delay confirmation and put all our efforts to ensure Staffordshire is in a great position when the government reviews the data in two weeks. “This means continuing to demonstrate caution and looking to our younger residents. We need to do all we can to encourage them to do their bit and take up the vaccination at the first opportunity. “I would say to the younger generation – it’s your duty to come forward and get your jab. “We are so tantalisingly close and there is still plenty left of the summer to fight for.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Eligible people can book their vaccine by visiting the NHS coronavirus vaccination website or calling 119.