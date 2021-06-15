A new community micro-grants scheme should be delayed due to concerns over the way it will be administered, the vice chair of Lichfield District Council’s scrutiny committee has said.

The local authority has drawn up the scheme which would see each of the 47 councillors given £300 to help support local groups.

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said the £14,100 project should be paused until concerns from members have been fully addressed.

Cllr Steve Norman

“There is nothing new in such a grant scheme – locally Staffordshire Moorlands and East Staffordshire have similar schemes in addition to many others, but the cabinet at Lichfield is proposing one of the least generous grants, just £300 per councillor compared to £500 at Staffs Moorlands. “On top of that, however, and what has concerned members from all sides, is the desire by the Conservative cabinet to do this on the cheap. “While scrutiny had a chance to look at a draft of the scheme, it was changed when it got to Cabinet proposing that the £300 was paid into the bank accounts of councillors for it then to paid to the successful applicants. “There were howls of protest over this of course and a virtual ‘training session’ – a briefing really – held last week failed to address members questions. “I believe the guidance and rules can be improved and have asked for support from the chairman of the new scrutiny committee to ask the leader to agree a delay in its implementation while a task group looks at the concerns raised.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

The backlash over the planned administration of the scheme saw an alternative proposal for the distribution of funds drawn up.

But Cllr Norman said there were still issues surrounding the role members will play in managing the data of those who apply for the funding.