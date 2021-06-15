Green-fingered residents in Whittington will be throwing open their gates as part of an Open Gardens weekend.

Nigel and Mary Lawson in their award-winning Whittington garden

The event takes place from 11am to 5pm on 26th and 27th June.

It is being organised by Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group (WFEG), with all proceeds going to the organisation to help it undertake projects in the local area.

There are 13 gardens for visitors to enjoy, including a modern take on a kitchen garden and an arts and crafts-inspired space.

Organiser Lynn Beale said:

“We have a fantastic range of gardens in Whittington of all shapes and sizes – from an exotic woodland garden to colourful meadows and raised vegetable beds to wildlife ponds. “During lockdown so many more people have become interested in gardening and the wildlife in their gardens and we are looking forward to sharing our spaces with them. “While it will be an absolute joy to welcome so many guests who share our passion for nature, we will of course be adhering to Covid restrictions and would ask people to bear with us if they have to queue for a little while to get into any gardens.” Lynn Beale

The village is also showcasing three public spaces.

Mike Kinghan, chair of WFEG, said many of the gardens had also been designed to improve biodiversity.

“We know from many sources that we have seen big declines in many wildlife species and that gardens can play a big part in providing food and shelter for the wild creatures that give us so much pleasure. “WFEG is encouraging our residents to garden in a wildlife friendly way, including promoting ‘Hedgehog Highways’ to support our much loved but threatened prickly friends.” Mike Kinghan

Tickets are £5 per adult, with under 18s free. They are available from Whittington Newsagents.

For more details visit the Whittington Open Gardens Facebook page.