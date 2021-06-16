Noel Sweeney (front, second right) on a visit to Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust’s site to meet college students he helped to get work experience

A Burntwood business has won an award for helping young people to learn new skills on a local project.

Chasetown Civil Engineering received the Lichfield District Business Contribution to Communities award in the Support Staffordshire Volunteer Star Awards.

They were nominated by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) after the company’s efforts to support the work of the group.

LHCRT chairperson Chris Bull said:

“We are delighted that Chasetown Civil Engineering received this award. “The company has helped us provide real-life work experience for over 70 students from colleges wanting a career in construction, enabling them to achieve their NVQs and become qualified to enter employment. “Colleges nationally have found securing placements almost impossible and although LHCRT has the work, as a totally self-funded charity we can only work within the limited funding we have secured. “On hearing of our’ dilemma, Noel Sweeney – who sadly died in 2020 -asked if he could come on site and meet the students. “He was so impressed with their work and motivation that he instructed us to call his buyer and arrange for delivery of whatever materials the students’ work needed. “As well as learning modern construction skills, these students are learning about heritage structures including early brickwork bonding and they are hands on the restoration of the historic canal.” Chris Bull

Chasetown Civil Engineering was founded by Mr Sweeney in 1974 and works on projects across the company.