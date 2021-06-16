A Lichfield councillor has called for more to be done to ensure EU citizens are fully aware of the need to apply for settled status before the end of the month.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell

The deadline of 30th June is looming for people who have lived in the UK continuously for more than five years to apply.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell, Labour representative for Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The leader of the council has said that Staffordshire County Council is leading on this matter, but even if that is true why does the district council not publicise the deadline as other local councils? Not that I have seen anything from Staffordshire either mind. “In May 2019 the House of Commons’ Home Affairs Committee looking at this said there must be improvements in public awareness of the EU Settlement Scheme because too many people were at risk of failing to apply. “I would add that there will be problems for local residents and businesses in our district too if there is not a concerted effort locally, to raise awareness of the looming deadline.” Cllr Jeyan Anketell, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group on Lichfield District Council, said it was important for companies that those residents eligible to apply did so.