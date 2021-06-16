Picture: Staffordshire Police

People are being invited to apply to become Special Constables.

Staffordshire Police is recruiting 250 volunteer officers to cover areas across the county, including Lichfield.

Special Constables have the same powers, uniform and equipment as regular officers and support front-line officers on response, neighbourhood and investigations teams.

Chief officer for the force’s Special Constabulary, Tony Athersmith, said:

“We’re looking to recruit people from all communities across Staffordshire who will make a valuable contribution to our force and the communities we serve. “Being a Special Constable is a role like no other as no two shifts are ever the same. “I would recommend this opportunity to anyone who has an interest in policing, helping others and keeping our county safe. “If you have a career, whether full-time or part-time, or other day-to-day commitments but still have some spare time and want to volunteer – this may be the opportunity for you.” Tony Athersmith, Staffordshire Police

The force is hosting two virtual familiarisation events for those who are interested in finding out more. The first is being held on Friday (18th June) at 7pm. The second takes place on 30th June at 7pm. Registration is required for both events.