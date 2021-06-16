Residents and businesses are being asked for their views on a set of ideas for the long term future of Lichfield city centre.

An artist’s impression of the city centre masterplan

Plans will showcase proposals to improve public spaces when are unveiled next week.

The public realm documents will be displayed at the former Marks and Spencer store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre from 21st June to 2nd July.

Lichfield District Council is also launching an online questionnaire for people to put forward their views. Further details are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/publicrealmstrategy.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects, said:

Cllr Liz Little

“This is an exciting opportunity for people to take a look at some of our emerging ideas for future improvements to Lichfield city centre and I’m encouraging as many people as possible to get involved and let us know what they think. “Our public realm strategy is about making improvements to the public spaces in and around Lichfield city centre and building on the overall proposals set out in our Lichfield city centre masterplan. “We want to cultivate distinctive, local solutions with the people who know the city best, so engagement with residents, businesses and visitors to Lichfield city centre is always going to be central to this project.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The public realm consultation is one of several pieces of work planned for 2021 to make progress on the city centre masterplan which was published in 2020.