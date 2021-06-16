A supermarket chain has confirmed it is still on the lookout for a new store location in Lichfield.

An Aldi store

Aldi said it was part of a plan to open ten new shops across Staffordshire.

The company said it would be looking for “town centre or edge-of-centre sites”, with each one needing a 1.5 acre plot.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said:

“We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand. “Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. “That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.” Ciaran Aldridge

The company first revealed plans for expansion in the area last year, with the company saying at the time that any new store would not mean the closure of the existing Aldi outlet in the city.