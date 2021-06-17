Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Lichfield.
The incident happened at the junction of Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue at 7.30pm yesterday (16th June).
A black Yamaha motorbike and a white Audi were involved in the crash.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers.
“Witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 668 of 16th June.
RIP.
The bypasses in Lichfield mostly have 40MPH speed limits and when I do the speed limit I have aggressive drivers tailgating or trying to overtake. The road into Lichfield from Longdon also has a number of aggressive drivers that have no regard to the speed limits. I have seen a police camera van once and never seen any other enforcement.
