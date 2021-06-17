Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Lichfield.

The incident happened at the junction of Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue at 7.30pm yesterday (16th June).

A black Yamaha motorbike and a white Audi were involved in the crash.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. “The man’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers. “Witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 668 of 16th June.