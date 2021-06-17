A new campaign is urging people to take steps to improve their overall wellbeing.

The Do It to Feel Good scheme is being organised by Staffordshire County Council.

It aims to remind residents of the importance of looking after their mental health and making small changes to improve wellbeing.

Those who sign up will get a weekly motivational email with practical tips and advice.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said:

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for us all to be more mindful of our mental wellbeing, to help us to live a happier and healthier life. “We have all felt the impact of the last eighteen months on our health, and as we start to emerge from the Covid-19 restrictions, many may start to feel the pressures of daily life creeping in again. “When you sign up to our free campaign, you’ll receive a weekly email with simple and practical steps that you can take each and every day, to help you to feel good and nurture your mental wellbeing. “It’s sometimes the simple things that can make a difference. So, do it to feel good.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People can sign up to the initiative online.