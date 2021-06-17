The new High Sheriff of Staffordshire is following in the footsteps of his predecessors by walking to raise money a good cause.

Jamie Friend

Jamie Friend has taken up the 1,000 year old ceremonial position.

The 63-year-old dairy farmer will embark on his walk across the county to raise money for The High Sheriff Fund for Staffordshire, a permanent endowment fund administered by the Community Foundation for Staffordshire to support grass root organisations and smaller groups.

He said:

“I am passionate about supporting the many small, local voluntary groups within our county who do so much to make a difference to the lives of others. “The High Sheriff Fund is there to support these extraordinary people who are working hard through Covid to bring about community cohesion and prevent social isolation. “At a local level the funding can often make a transformative difference to such projects and help sustain their vital work. “I will also support the amazing emergency services, armed forces, local authorities and voluntary groups across the length and breadth of our fantastic county. “I hope to visit, Covid permitting, as many as I can and highlight the invaluable work they do.” Jamie Friend

The office of High Sheriff is an independent, non-political Royal Appointment for a single year.

The origins of the office date back to Saxon times.

People can support the High Sheriff’s Fund at www.justgiving.com/campaign/HSStaffsFund2021.