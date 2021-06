Missing dog Trouser

The search is on for a dog that went missing in Whittington.

The Miniature Schnauzer, called Trouser, was last seen at around 10.30am on 9th June on Main Street.

The 11-year-old dog’s owners said:

“She’s been missing for a while so please don’t shout if you see her. Try and approach slowly. “Trouser tends to be quite timid, but if you have any food she will come to you.”

Anyone with information can call 07799415532 or 07771803662.