The popular Summer Proms event is returning to the National Memorial Arboretum, organisers have confirmed.

Proms at the National Memorial Arboretum

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and soprano Emily Haig will perform on 7th and 8th August in front of an audience of up to 1,500 visitors per night.

A firework finale will wrap up the fun on both evenings.

Mark Ellis, head of visitor experience at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“We can’t wait to welcome people back for one of our most popular annual events. “In 2019, when we last hosted the proms, the event sold out and this year we’ve already had a fantastic response since tickets went on sale, with people eager to secure their place for a magnificent evening of summer entertainment.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Ticket holders will be admitted to the event area from 6pm ahead of the start of performances at 8pm.

“To ensure we can deliver a first-class experience for all attendees we are selling a limited number of tickets for each evening. “Even if there is an easing of restrictions for events, we want to make sure that everyone can have their own space with a great view of the performers on stage.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the arboretum’s website.