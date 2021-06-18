A councillor says steps must be taken to improve safety at a Lichfield junction after a fatal crash.

The junction at Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

A motoryclist died in the incident at the junction of Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue on Wednesday (16th June).

Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward on Lichfield District Council, said residents had long called for action to be taken to improve safety on the road.

Cllr Paul Ray

“The news of this fatality is so tragic and sad. “My thoughts are with the person’s family and friends and I urge anyone with any information to please contact the police. “The junction where this accident occurred is in my ward and it is very dangerous. “I and local residents have campaigned over many years for improved safety at this junction. “Staffordshire County Council are responsible for our roads and I have contacted the relevant county councillor so I can meet to discuss plans to ensure that the junction is now made safe so that an accident like this never happens again.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

A petition was launched following the recent fatal crash, with hundreds of residents signing to call for improvements at the junction.