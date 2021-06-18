Michael Fabricant

Lichfield’s MP has highlighted the plight of choral singing – describing it as “one of the casualties of Covid”.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said a number of residents had contacted him asking when singing in churches and other venues would be allowed once again.

In a Parliamentary debate he raised the issue with Andrew Selous MP, who represents the Church Commissioners, asking when choral song will be able to return.

Mr Selous said:

“The church is having ongoing discussions with the Government about when choral and communal singing in churches and cathedrals can return, and I’m very aware how frustrating the current situation is for choirs across the country.” Andrew Selous MP

Speaking after the debate, Mr Fabricant said he would keep up pressure on the plight of choral groups.