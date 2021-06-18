Lichfield’s MP has highlighted the plight of choral singing – describing it as “one of the casualties of Covid”.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said a number of residents had contacted him asking when singing in churches and other venues would be allowed once again.
In a Parliamentary debate he raised the issue with Andrew Selous MP, who represents the Church Commissioners, asking when choral song will be able to return.
Mr Selous said:
“The church is having ongoing discussions with the Government about when choral and communal singing in churches and cathedrals can return, and I’m very aware how frustrating the current situation is for choirs across the country.”Andrew Selous MP
Speaking after the debate, Mr Fabricant said he would keep up pressure on the plight of choral groups.
“One of the casualties of Covid has been restrictions on choral singing.
“Lichfield, being a cathedral city, has seen a number of residents contact me recently asking when choral singing in churches and elsewhere will be permitted again so I raised the matter in Parliament.
“I am not sure I got any real answer to my question, but it is important to keep the pressure up and I hope that after 19th July – the ‘terminus date’ as Boris Johnson puts it – choral singing and services like Evensong can return fully to normal.”Michael Fabricant MP
As usual our fab MP is raising all the major issues faced by his constituency. What a guy. Makes you wonder where we would be without him.
What about all other types of music that has had no help from this government!
So let me get this right – he’s worried about the missing voices, bells and choral music? The man needs to have a serious rethink about what he sees as priorities for his constituency………Empty shops? Dangerous Roads? Parks filled with travellers? Crime in the community? Food Banks? What about the empty theatres, bars and restaurants having to operate at 50% capacity? Absolute joke!
The man has lost the plot
Lichfield is a national joke, and it’s all down to the people who keep voting for this useless clown.
