The Lichfield Garrick has unveiled a summer programme of outdoor theatre in local parks.

Stowe Fields and Beacon Park will be the stage for shows taking place this summer.

The programme begins with Shakespeare’s The Tempest on 29th July, before Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Funky Pigs takes place on 8th August.

Three Men in a Boat

The shows continue with Three Men in a Boat and The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny, as well as A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“These open spaces have plenty of space for families to bring picnic blankets or chairs and settle themselves in their own areas, safely and socially distanced from others for the performance. “Ticket numbers for the open air theatre shows are limited in accordance with social distancing requirements.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

To book tickets visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.