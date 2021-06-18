A petition is calling for improvements to a Lichfield road junction following the death of a motorcyclist.

The junction at Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

The rider died in a crash at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane earlier this week.

Local resident Chris Gray has now started a petition calling for changes to the “notorious junction”.

“The time has come to make immediate changes to improve the road layout, preferably by introducing an island to slow down traffic. “For many years there have been numerous accidents at this notorious junction. “Lichfield has an enormous number of new homes built over the last few years and continues to do so, yet the roads are not receiving improvements.” Chris Gray

Hundreds have already signed the petition, with many also highlighting the dangers of the junction.

“It’s a free for all and people don’t know how to use it – you need eyes in the back of your head and to be very alert when you approach this junction.” Petition comment

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident on 16th June involving the Yamaha motorbike and a white Audi to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 668 of 16th June.