Two veterans are embarking on a 690-mile cycle ride with a stop at the National Memorial Arboretum to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association.

Mal Craghill and Martin Wintermeyer

Mal Craghill and Martin Wintermeyer are taking on the Tornado Tribute Tour of England after being forced to delay the journey earlier this year.

The duo started their ride in Cornwall this morning (18th June) and will be in the saddle for ten days, stopping off at Alrewas on 22nd June on route to Washington in the North East.

On their way, they will visit and lay wreaths at all the English grave sites of the Tornado aircrew lost in the Gulf War 30 years ago.

They will be joined on the ride and at the service by former prisoners of war John Peters, Bob Ankerson, Dave Waddington and Robbie Stewart, all of whom were captured and held by Iraqi forces.

Mal said:

“We have been preparing for this ride for almost a year, so it is great to finally get going. “The ride will give us both the opportunity to think and reflect, and process the grief we weren’t able to confront 30 years ago.” Mal Craghill

They had originally planned to raise £10,000 for the Royal Air Forces Association, but have already seen their efforts top £20,000.

Martin said:

“Mal and I want to thank everyone who has supported us so far, from our sponsors, to those who joined us virtually on our training rides, to those who have kindly made donations to the RAF Association and most of all to the families of the guys we lost. “Their support has meant so much to us.” Martin Wintermeyer

People can donate to their fundraising efforts at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TTTE.