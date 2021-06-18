Youngsters from Lichfield are celebrating after getting back on the rugby pitch after lockdown.

Lichfield’s junior stars in action

The junior 12 stars showcased their skills in Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup at Brooksby Melton College.

Lichfield player Noah Vind, 10, said he was delighted to get back out on the pitch.

“It was a bit boring not playing rugby in lockdown. Usually on Sunday mornings it is rugby stuff, eat, play rugby and come back – but without the rugby, I was just lying in bed all the time. “My favourite thing about rugby is supporting people and helping them and I have liked playing in the sunshine and getting to play matches again. “The player I like watching the most is Jonny May, he has got a lot of skill and can use the ball well.” Noah Vind

The festival of junior rugby was one of a series events organised by Land Rover that have seen more than 100,000 children take part to date.

Junior Lichfield players at the tournament

Ambassador and former England international Lewis Moody said:

“The return of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup across the country is a huge boost for grassroots rugby. “It is one of the longest-standing national series of rugby festivals for under 11 and under 12 youngsters and is always a date in the season that clubs look forward to being part of. “It cannot be underestimated how important these grassroots rugby events are for rugby in the UK. “Youngsters will learn vital lessons by playing in these festivals, that will serve them on and off the rugby pitch. “ Lewis Moody

