Coronavirus vaccination card

Health chiefs in Staffordshire have hailed the news that all adults can now book their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Government has confirmed that jabs are available for all over 18s from today (18th June).

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:

“This is an important moment in our fight against the virus. Every adult can now book their Covid vaccination, protect themselves and help prevent transmissions spiralling out of control. “Although there has been a series of successful pop-up vaccine clinics across the county, following this announcement the message can be made clear and simple – all adults, whatever age, should book their jab without delay.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

People aged over 18 can book by visiting the NHS coronavirus vaccination website or calling 119.

Dr Harling said: