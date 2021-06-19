A Lichfield councillor has explained why she decided to vote against giving a grant to help cover the electricity costs of a mobile breast screening unit in the city.
Members of Lichfield City Council debated the proposal to give £3,000 in funding to the Boley Park facility at a meeting earlier this month.
But Cllr Christine Rapley, Lib Dem representative for the Chadsmead ward, said councils should not be responsible for plugging the gaps in NHS finance.
“I consider that the grant of £3,000 is inappropriate – and wrong in principle.
“The NHS electricity costs should be paid for by the NHS. I recognise the importance of local facilities for the benefit of all who live in the area.
“I, like many, am a big fan of our NHS, which sadly has been asset stripped by the policies of successive governments both Labour and Conservative.
“Were it not for asset stripping and the sale of hospitals and their land around the country for private profit – and bad governmental management – we would have a decent sized hospital here that could offer breast screening on site.”Cllr Christine Rapley, Lichfield City Council
“This grant is wrong”
Cllr Rapsey said funding NHS services from council coffers would set a “dangerous precedent”
“The mobile unit is of course really important, but it’s my view that it’s nonsensical that a city council should be paying for the NHS electricity.
“The mobile unit should be simply what people of Lichfield ought to be able to expect as part of our NHS.
“Irrespective of the fact that the NHS is under pressure due to Covid and facing huge costs as a result of many dodgy contracts and private profit – this grant is wrong.
“Subsidising the NHS is not what a city council ought to be doing. Let the NHS pay its own bills.
“It will set a dangerous precedent whereby it is not unimaginable that in the years ahead, Lichfield will get its mobile breast screening unit only if local people foot the bill for electricity.
“The thought is a kind one by the grants committee, but in my view wrong-headed.”Cllr Christine Rapley, Lichfield City Council
The Lib Dem member also told the meeting of the city council that money should be going to support services which were not centrally funded.
“If there is spare cash perhaps instead it could go to food banks used by many unemployed, who through no fault of their own have lost their means of income due to Brexit and Covid?
“Food banks never have enough supplies, but the demand is ever there as we live in an increasingly them and us country.”Cllr Christine Rapley, Lichfield City Council
My wife (recovered breast cancer, annual check) benefited from the Boley Park screening, but she is horrified that LDC were meeting costs. Fund the NHS properly!
Totally agree John. I’ve benefited using that mobile screening unit and been grateful for the amazing staff there. My outcome could have been different without it.
I too I’m horrified that an application has been submitted to Lichfield City Council nor should they grant the funding. Fund the NHS properly so that required services are provided.
Missing the point entirely here and playing g political games on NHS funding – shameful. These are a great resource and preventative care is paramount to the survival of people and the health service . This Cllr is a shameful in her views.
Cllr Alastair Little
Lichfield District Cllr
The council should not have to pay for the electricity. Where will it all end. What will be asked for next time.?
No, Councillor Little, it is not a game. What next, a raffle and tombola to fund the NHS? What is shameful is the underfunding of the health service we all need and pay for.
Another shameful thing is your cynical attempt to silence your critics by accusing them of engaging in politics – well, shock horror, without political action and struggle we wouldn’t have an NHS. Your party was opposed to the creation of the NHS in 1948 and cannot be trusted to safeguard its future.
Cllr Alistair Little. You state that the point is missed in the article and political games are then being played but you then do not offer up a defense of why this should be acceptable for local councils to plug the gap that central govt creates? Essentially, as I see it, as tax paying citizens we are paying twice for our NHS. Please explain why it’s acceptable, so that both sides to the argument can be heard.
