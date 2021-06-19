Lichfield’s MP has joined calls for defibrillators to be installed at football clubs across the country.

A number of MPs from across the political spectrum have urged the Football Association to fund the life-saving equipment rather than just providing a discount.

The calls come after the cardiac arrest suffered by Denmark international Christian Eriksen during the European Championships this month.

“I have joined Mary Foy, the Labour MP for Durham, calling on the Football Association to provide additional funding and speed up the installation of this life saving equipment. “Cardiac arrests like Christian Eriksen’s are thankfully very rare – around one in 50,000 among sportspeople. “But as we witnessed, they do occur and are far more common amongst spectators. “The Denmark v Finland game also highlighted how crucial it is that there is pitchside access to life-saving medical equipment whether that be at the European Championships in Copenhagen, an under 15 game in Burntwood, or a walking football match in Lichfield.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said it was crucial that grassroots clubs had access to both equipment and training to ensure they could save a life if the need arose.

Michael Fabricant MP