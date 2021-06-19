Lichfield City FC have unveiled a number of new signings ahead of the new season.

Former Russell Olympic forward Ronan Sheehan will join Ivor Green’s men as they prepare for their first campaign in the Premier Division of the Midland Football League.

The pacy frontman will be joined in the squad by centre back Leighton McMenemy after he too completed a move to City.

Lichfield will also welcome back familiar faces Liam Holt and Joe Haines who have both returned following spells away from the club.

City have also confirmed their pre-season schedule: