Police are trying to trace a group of teenagers who smashed a patio window at a house in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Fecknam Way at around 12.40pm today (19th June).

A stone was thrown over a fence at the patio and smashed the glass.

PCSO Alyx Hart said three boys and a girl were involved.

“The male who threw the stone was described as a white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and of a slim build, with blonde or fair coloured hair. He was riding a bike. “The group has then disappeared towards Johnson Close using the alleyways between Fecknam Way and Brownsfield Road. “ PCSO Alyx Hart, Staffordshire Police

The two other boys had short dark hair, while the girl in the group had shoulder length blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 394 of 19th June.