Picture: Nigel Parker/format94

Lichfield Cricket Club secured a three wicket victory in their clash with Tamworth.

Bowling duo James Wilkinson and Brinder Phagura were in fine form in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division encounter, finishing with figures of 4-16 and 3-16 respectively.

Phagura also found form with the bat, finishing as Lichfield’s top scorer with 37 runs.

