An MP says he hopes proposals for the future of Lichfield will create a “far more attractive” city centre.

An artist’s impression of the city centre masterplan

Lichfield District Council is asking for views from residents on the public realm strategy, which forms part of the city centre masterplan.

The documents will be displayed at the former Marks and Spencer store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre until 2nd July.

An online questionnaire has also been launched for people to give their views.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said

Michael Fabricant

“Lichfield already has beautiful parks and lakes and we don’t want to spoil that. “But I believe the central core of the city could become far more attractive with pedestrianisation – provided adequate parking is provided close by for disabled residents – and more planting of trees and shrubs in the city centre. “There could also be an imaginative approach to plans to develop the Birmingham Road shopping and residential area, and a total rethink about the huge Bird Street parking space opposite the cathedral. “Wouldn’t it be possible to have an underground car park instead and landscape the surface to provide an attractive vista across Minster Pool? “And we need a cinema in the city too but it should be in keeping with our architectural heritage. “Redevelopment has been done elsewhere without cheap construction methods and employing slabs of concrete. It can be done here too. “Lichfield has a beautiful city centre, but it could be so much more so.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said it was important that people had their say to help shape the future of the city centre.