The Sleaze Brothers

Tickets have gone on sale for a performance by The Sleaze Brothers in Lichfield.

The popular band will kick off the Lichfield Arts autumn season at the Guildhall on 3rd September.

A spokesperson said:

“You will hear all your favourite soul and rock and roll songs played with flair, panache and a sense of adventure.

“Dance floors across the country have been empty for far too long – help The Sleaze Brothers fill ours.”

Tickets are available via the Lichfield Arts website.