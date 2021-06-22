Volunteers are being urged to come forward to help support the local coronavirus vaccine rollout.
Bosses say more stewards are “urgently” needed at the Whitemoor Lakes site.
The volunteers help people move through the centre safely by ensuring social distancing and other measures are being observed.
Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said:
“We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout.
“There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.
“There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need.
“If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”Catherine Johnstone CBE
People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up. Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required.
I have voluneered on three occasions now & too date no one has contacted me. So i will not be bothering again.
I would have offered my time, except places like Whitemore Lakes, Cathedral et al have categorically excluded the under-40s from being able to have their vaccine there – leaving us to travel further afield. So no thanks from me.
