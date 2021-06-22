Volunteers are being urged to come forward to help support the local coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Coronavirus vaccination card

Bosses say more stewards are “urgently” needed at the Whitemoor Lakes site.

The volunteers help people move through the centre safely by ensuring social distancing and other measures are being observed.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said:

“We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout. “There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible. “There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. “If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.” Catherine Johnstone CBE

People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up. Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required.