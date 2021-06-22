A Lichfield entertainment venue has unveiled a programme of outdoor performances in the city centre.
Dance, music, theatre and cabaret will be on offer on Market Square as part of The Hub at St Mary’s Summer Sundaes series.
Market Square will provide the stage for the events on Sundays from 25th July.
The performances include Cabaret Familia, The Bull and the Moon, the Heavy Beat Brass Band, HUM Gospel Choir, Walsall Operatic Society and dance production Chain Stories.
Each Summer Sundae session will be rounded off by Jazz in the Square of Shakespeare in the Square
The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:
“So many people still don’t know The Hub exists, so we felt it was time to bring it outside to try and let people know what we are all about – great arts and culture in Lichfield for everyone.
“Our coffee shop can often be found on the Market Square cobbles, so this summer we felt we’d extend the area a bit, put on some wonderful entertainment and pray the sun shows up.
“There’s a little bit of something for everyone and we’d like people to tap into what interests them, grab an ice cream and enjoy a little Summer Sundae.”Anthony Evans
Full details of the entertainment on offer in July and August is available at thehubstmarys.co.uk.
I’m sure other cafes and venues would love to have such a resource right outside their premises. I trust that The Hub at St Mary’s are using the market square on the same terms as, say, the food festival would be with regards council charges for using said resource? It would be awful to think there was any cronyism at work, wouldn’t it?
