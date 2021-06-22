A Lichfield entertainment venue has unveiled a programme of outdoor performances in the city centre.

Heavy Beat Brass Band

Dance, music, theatre and cabaret will be on offer on Market Square as part of The Hub at St Mary’s Summer Sundaes series.

Market Square will provide the stage for the events on Sundays from 25th July.

The performances include Cabaret Familia, The Bull and the Moon, the Heavy Beat Brass Band, HUM Gospel Choir, Walsall Operatic Society and dance production Chain Stories.

Each Summer Sundae session will be rounded off by Jazz in the Square of Shakespeare in the Square

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

Chain Stories

“So many people still don’t know The Hub exists, so we felt it was time to bring it outside to try and let people know what we are all about – great arts and culture in Lichfield for everyone. “Our coffee shop can often be found on the Market Square cobbles, so this summer we felt we’d extend the area a bit, put on some wonderful entertainment and pray the sun shows up. “There’s a little bit of something for everyone and we’d like people to tap into what interests them, grab an ice cream and enjoy a little Summer Sundae.” Anthony Evans

Full details of the entertainment on offer in July and August is available at thehubstmarys.co.uk.