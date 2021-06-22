People are being urged to play their part in helping to reverse a rise in coronavirus cases as further restrictions ease.

Limits at weddings and funerals are now be based on the numbers a venue can accommodate rather than a fixed figure.

The changes came into force yesterday (21st June) as Staffordshire County Council said it had recorded more than 500 new cases across the county over the past week.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said people needed to continue working to ensure case numbers were as low as possible.

“Staffordshire people have worked extremely hard to keep case rates low, but recent local outbreaks show that this virus can spread extremely quickly through our communities when given the opportunity. “We can’t afford to let this happen and risk further delays in the easing of restrictions for people and businesses in the county, so I’m urging all residents to continue the hard work and keep following the rules and getting tested regularly. “All adults are now eligible for their first dose of the vaccine, so if you are 18 and over, please book an appointment as soon as possible.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

More details on restrictions and getting tested are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.