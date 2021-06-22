Plans have been drawn up for new digital displays to provide information for passengers at Lichfield bus station.

A mock-up of one of the new digital displays

Staffordshire County Council wants to install two 1.4metre high free-standing screens showing real time journey details.

A joint statement from bus operators using the station said the displays will be beneficial for passengers.

“The introduction of the information totems will assist in the development of public transport in Lichfield and assist in the growth of the number of passengers using the local bus network.” Planning statement from bus operators

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.