A Burntwood man has been jailed for more than two years for being involved in the supply of drugs.

James Taylor

James Taylor, aged 40, of Alex Court, admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply heroin and two charges of possession with intent to supply crack after incidents in both January and February of this year.

He was jailed for two years and two months.

His arrest came after officers stopped a white van on Chase Road. Taylor was a front seat passenger and was found with a large package containing 21 wraps of crack, £30 in cash and a mobile phone. A search of his home address found another £390 in cash.

A month later, another vehicle being driven by Andre Rooney, aged 52, of Ironstone Road, was stopped in Burntwood and a large amount of heroin and crack was found together with a mobile phone.

An examination of the phone led to another arrest of Taylor at his home address.

Rooney was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack and admitted those charges.

He was handed two years in prison, suspended for two years, a six-month drug rehabilitation order, 100 hours of unpaid work, and 12 points on his driving license – six for having no insurance and six for not holding a valid drivers’ licence.