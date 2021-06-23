A councillor says concerns about a new micro-grants scheme in Lichfield and Burntwood have still not been addressed.

Lichfield District Council will launch the scheme before the end of the month, giving councillors £300 each to distribute to local organisations in their ward.

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group and vice chair of the scrutiny committee at the local authority, said there were still a number of concerns which had not been addressed.

Cllr Steve Norman

“The council leader was asked to delay its implementation until after the new scrutiny committee could look at the issues raised by members such as where do the application forms go and have we got any safeguards to ensure that a group doesn’t try to get the same funding more than once? “Some members said at the briefing held earlier this month, and where these questions were not answered, that they did not currently intend to take part because the onus seems to be entirely on the councillor to check out the applicants and if they were to be reported to the Audit and Standards Board their own careers could be affected. “If the council leadership want this to be a successful scheme, they should not ignore these questions raised by both sides of the council chamber before rushing to get it started.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said the scheme would be looking for feedback from councillors as it progressed.

Cllr Richard Cox