Luke Cotton

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a motorbike crash in Lichfield have paid tribute to an “amazing young man”.

Luke Cotton was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a white Audi on Eastern Avenue on 16th June.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family statement said:

“Luke – an amazing young man – loved by many for his zest and passion for life and his ‘can do’ attitude. His energy and enthusiasm were infectious, his aspirations were sky high and his attention to detail, second to none.



“He was a keen motorbike enthusiast, riding with his dad. He loved walking his dogs and they so loved him back.



“He has been a key worker throughout the pandemic and was respected and loved by his work colleagues.



“He had just finished his degree in geology with geophysics and was about to embark on his first professional adventure in Greenland.



“He experienced many adventures through Scouts and explorers, where his love for nature, survival and sports was contagious.



“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his proud parents and brother wish their cheeky beloved Luke to shine bright forever.” Statement from Luke Cotton’s family

PC Dave Osborne, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“We would urge anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision, witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.” PC Dave Osborne, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 668 of 16th June or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.