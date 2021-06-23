People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to support Armed Forces Day with an online salute.

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas will lead the nation’s commemorations with a service and a weekend of family activities to mark the event on Saturday (26th June).

People are also being encouraged to join the #saluteourforces campaign by uploading a selfie of themselves saluting on social media.

Cllr Paul Snape, chairman of Staffordshire County Council, said:

Cllr Paul Snape

“Armed Forces Day is the annual opportunity for us all to come together to recognise the dedication and work of our armed forces communities. “This means paying tribute to regular and reservist soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines, past and present, and the families that have supported them in turn. “Over the last 18 months we also saw many members of the armed forces stepping up in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, helping with testing and roll out of the vaccine. “We will be proudly flying the Armed Forces flag to show our support and I would encourage people to take a few moments to reflect on the work they do to keep us all safe both home and abroad.” Cllr Paul Snape, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, added: