Stefanie Keeling

A Lichfield business has unveiled another new appointment.

Stefanie Keeling will join ClickThrough Marketing as head of content.

She joins the agency having previously worked with a multinational marketing company and in-house with a number of leading brands.

The Staffordshire University graduate said:

“It’s fantastic to join ClickThrough and work alongside the already established and amazing team of content specialists.” Stefanie Keeling

The appointment follows that of Ilona Anderson as head of talent engagement.

Managing director Chris Roberts said: