A Lichfield retailer says more than £570,000 has been shared out to members as a reward for their loyalty.
Central England Co-op said the money had been given to 107,000 shoppers to use in stores.
Chief executive Debbie Robinson said she was pleased the company had been able to thank customers.
“Throughout the year, we give a share of our profits not only to our members, but to local community groups too. It’s because of them that we’re able to help.
“It’s why membership makes a real difference and it’s thanks to them that we are able to give back to our communities in the way we do.
“I’d like to thank members for their kindness towards colleagues during these uncertain times, and their continued support.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op