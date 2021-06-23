People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned to be on their guard after a new Covid vaccine passport scam emerged.
The Neighbourhood Watch Network says an email claiming to be from the NHS is offering people the chance to apply for proof of their coronavirus jabs in return for an admin fee.
But the fake website – which looks like an official one – asks for personal and payment details.
A spokesperson for the Neighbourhood Watch Network said:
“The website has since been taken down, but in case similar emails or websites please be alert.
“Your vaccination status can be obtained free through the NHS app, website or by calling 119.“