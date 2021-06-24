Users of a supported living service in Burntwood got creative to mark Mencap’s Learning Disability Week.

Staff and service users with their masks

Radis Community Care’s staff also joined in the fun by making masks as part of the event’s are and creativity theme.

Supported living services enable people with a learning or physical disability, autism, or mental health conditions to lead independent lives in their own homes and as part of the local community.

Jayne Watkins, from Radis, said:

“Getting creative is a fantastic way for people of all abilities to express themselves and stay positive while some other activities remain restricted. “It was fantastic to see the effort everyone put into their masks – the hope is that service users from the different schemes will be able to come together later in the year and wear their masks for a masquerade ball.” Jayne Watkins

Organised by charity Mencap, Learning Disability Week took place from 14th to 20th June.