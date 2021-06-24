Council chiefs are reminding EU citizens that time is running out for them to secure their right to remain in the UK.

The deadline for people to get their status confirmed by the EU Settlement Scheme is on 30th June.

From 1st July EU citizens may be asked to prove their right to do things like get a job, rent a house, study or use the NHS, with only those with settled or pre-settled status retaining the right to do these things.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It is really important for EU citizens who wish to continue living and working in the UK to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme before the deadline. “The decision to leave the EU means that the UK are no longer bound by EU rules on freedom of movement, which has brought EU citizens into the UK immigration system for the first time. “People can apply for the status online and there is help and support available from Citizens Advice for anyone having difficulties doing so.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Applying to the scheme is free and can be done online.