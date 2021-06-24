Steps are being taken to remove a group of travellers from an area next to Lichfield’s bus station, Lichfield District Council has said.
The arrival of the group on Frog Lane yesterday (23rd June) follows previous camps set up at Boley Park, Beacon Park and Stychbrook Park.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for car parking said:
“We will be making an application to Magistrates to obtain a possession order that will allow us to evict the travellers from site – we will then await confirmation of when this is granted and enables us to follow the established process for an eviction.
“The car park will remain open but I’d like to apologise for any disruption and thank residents for bearing with us while we work to evict the travellers.
“Council officers and bailiffs will be monitoring activity on and around the site.
“Anyone witnessing or experiencing anti-social behaviour related to the encampment should report this to the police.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
Earlier this month, Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen said a review was taking place in a bid to prevent travellers moving on to public land in the area.
Parked up on Doug Pullens drive and garden next me thinks !
disgusting, they go from place to place, park to park, breaking in to these areas causing criminal damage and nothing gets done, they get away with everything!
How about using the law that makes it a criminal act to trespass on property owned by same person within 3 months. Police can evict immediately, and criminal proceedings can be started.
It is utterly ridiculous that these “Travellers” are allowed to disrupt people’s lives and that the taxpayer has to continually pay to have them evicted and clean up the mess they leave. Why can they not be moved on on the day they arrive, as any law abiding citizen would have to do? The excuse “we have to abide by the rule of the law” is not valid – they don’t abide by ANY law and so they should be treated with the same contempt they demonstrate for the law. More importantly, has anyone checked if their vehicles are taxed and insured – and as they are on land adjacent to the car park, have they been given parking tickets for not parking in a designated parking space – as any law abiding citizen would get!!! I think not!
Leave a comment