Steps are being taken to remove a group of travellers from an area next to Lichfield’s bus station, Lichfield District Council has said.

The grassed area next to the car park before travellers moved on to the site. Picture: Google Streetview

The arrival of the group on Frog Lane yesterday (23rd June) follows previous camps set up at Boley Park, Beacon Park and Stychbrook Park.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for car parking said:

“We will be making an application to Magistrates to obtain a possession order that will allow us to evict the travellers from site – we will then await confirmation of when this is granted and enables us to follow the established process for an eviction. “The car park will remain open but I’d like to apologise for any disruption and thank residents for bearing with us while we work to evict the travellers. “Council officers and bailiffs will be monitoring activity on and around the site. “Anyone witnessing or experiencing anti-social behaviour related to the encampment should report this to the police.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Earlier this month, Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen said a review was taking place in a bid to prevent travellers moving on to public land in the area.